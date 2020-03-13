Cash, church, markets and coronavirus
Four reasons why it will be difficult to stop coronavirus in Africa

Every day brings new cases of coronavirus to Africa and while the continent is yet to experience a full blown outbreak, there are fears that if it does start to spread, it will spread fast. So, what are some of the challenges on the continent that would make it difficult to stop Covid-19.

The BBC’s correspondents in East, West, South and Central Africa explain.

