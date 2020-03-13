Cash, church, markets and coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four reasons why it will be difficult to stop coronavirus in Africa
Every day brings new cases of coronavirus to Africa and while the continent is yet to experience a full blown outbreak, there are fears that if it does start to spread, it will spread fast. So, what are some of the challenges on the continent that would make it difficult to stop Covid-19.
The BBC’s correspondents in East, West, South and Central Africa explain.
-
13 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-51818609/four-reasons-why-it-will-be-difficult-to-stop-coronavirus-in-africaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window