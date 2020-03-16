'I'm really scared, it's too soon for me to die'

Media player
Coronavirus: Do South Africans think their president has done enough?
South Africa has declared a national disaster over the coronavirus and announced a ban on travel from the countries worst affected.
The Department of Health says there are now 62 confirmed cases.
The BBC's Nomsa Maseko spoke to young South Africans in Johannesburg to ask what they felt about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the crisis.
16 Mar 2020
