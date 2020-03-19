What could Covid-19 mean for Africa?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in Africa: What impact could virus have on the continent?

Coronavirus has been slow to take root in Africa but the number of cases is now beginning to grow.

In Johannesburg, Andrew Harding has been looking at some of issues that could make controlling the virus on the continent particularly challenging.

  • 19 Mar 2020
Go to next video: ‘I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?’