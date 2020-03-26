Turkey’s Ghost Ships

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkey sends secret arms shipments into Libya
On January 24, a ship called the Bana set sail from Turkey. Four days later the ship vanished from the radar.
Where did it go? What was it carrying? And why does it matter?
BBC Africa Eye investigates secret arms shipments into Libya, and shows how foreign powers - in violation of UN resolutions - are fuelling a war that has brought misery to Libya’s people.
-
26 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window