South Africans prepare for three-week lockdown

Video

At midnight on 26 March South Africa will become the latest country to go into lockdown against the coronavirus.

The government is moving early – before a single death has been reported, but with more than 700 confirmed cases, the highest number of any country in Africa.

So how are people preparing for three weeks of isolation in Africa’s most developed, but notoriously unequal nation?

Our Africa correspondent Andrew Harding has been finding out on the streets of Johannesburg.

Filmed and edited by Stuart Phillips and Christian Parkinson.