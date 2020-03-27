The song urging people to stop coronavirus together
Coronavirus: Pop star MP Bobi Wine sings Covid-19 alert for the world

Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine has released a song called Corona Virus Alert to raise awareness about the ways the public can fight against the current pandemic.

The song came about after a conversation with his friend and long-time collaborator Nubian Li, who is featured on the track.

He hopes it will show people that their actions can help towards fighting the threat of Covid-19.

Video producer: Maisie Smith-Walters

