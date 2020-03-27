Can coronavirus be a catalyst for peace in Cameroon?

Video

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Africa – there has been one unexpected side effect in - renewed hope for peace.

Armed groups around the world are calling for ceasefires to help concentrate efforts to fight coronavirus.

It comes after the head of the UN called for global ceasefires so that humanitarian groups could assist people possibly affected by the virus.

The Syrian Democratic Forces have called for a pause in military action.

President Rodrigo Duterte has announced a unilateral ceasefire in the Philippines with communist fighters.

And one separatist group on the border of Cameroon and Nigeria have said they plan to start a two-week ceasefire on Sunday.

The BBC's correspondent in West Africa Chi Chi Izundu spoke to their leader.

Video producer: Joe Inwood