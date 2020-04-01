How to save water so you can wash your hands
Coronavirus in Africa: How to save water so you can wash your hands

In many African countries water is a scarce resource, the World Health Organization is encouraging people to store it, so they can wash their hands.

Washing your hands is crucial in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Video producers: Joice Etutu and Mark Sedgwick

