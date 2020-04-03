Debunking Africa's top coronavirus myths

Media player
Coronavirus in Africa: Debunking fake news and myths around Covid-19
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, an outbreak of false information is spreading online.
Whether it's via WhatsApp messages or rogue Facebook posts, fake news always has a way of reaching people.
Keeping track of what’s real and what’s fake isn’t always easy, so BBC Africa’s Joice Etutu has debunked some of the most widely shared myths so you don't have to.
03 Apr 2020
