'We are proud to be at the forefront'

Video

A group of NHS doctors have taken up the popular #DontRush social media video challenge to bring a dose of positivity amid the global Covid-19 outbreak and highlight the issue of diversity.

Many of the doctors are from African background and say they want to challenge the "underrepresentation of diversity in the NHS".

The #DontRush trend challenges people to transform themselves for an imaginary glamorous night out - but within the confines of their own homes or offices.

It comes as many people face strict social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video producer: Aaron Akinyemi.