The Nigerian engineers fixing ventilators for free
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in Nigeria: The engineers fixing ventilators for free

Two Nigerian software engineers have been fixing ventilators for free at a hospital in northern Nigeria.

William Gyang and Nura Jubril, who have experience doing electrical repairs, discovered that there were 40 faulty machines at the University of Jos teaching hospital.

They've already fixed two and are now working on the others.

Video producer: Faith Ilevbare

  • 08 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'We are proud to be at the forefront of the NHS'