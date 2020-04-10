'We are scared. I wish we had more space'

Media player
Coronavirus in South Africa: Lockdown fears for Johannesburg residents
South Africa is two weeks into a lockdown to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with more than 1,800 confirmed cases.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will be able to make a ‘scientific’ assessment of the effectiveness of the lockdown shortly.
In the meantime, the BBC's Africa correspondent, Andrew Harding, has been for a drive round Johannesburg, to make his own decidedly ‘unscientific’ assessment of how it’s going.
Video producer: Christian Parkinson
10 Apr 2020
