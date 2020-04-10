'We are scared. I wish we had more space'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in South Africa: Lockdown fears for Johannesburg residents

South Africa is two weeks into a lockdown to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with more than 1,800 confirmed cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will be able to make a ‘scientific’ assessment of the effectiveness of the lockdown shortly.

In the meantime, the BBC's Africa correspondent, Andrew Harding, has been for a drive round Johannesburg, to make his own decidedly ‘unscientific’ assessment of how it’s going.

Video producer: Christian Parkinson

  • 10 Apr 2020
Go to next video: The Nigerian engineers fixing ventilators for free