'What helped me survive Covid-19'

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Activist Oluwaseun Osowobi on recovering from Covid-19
Nigerian activist Oluwaseun Osowobi developed symptoms of coronavirus after returning from a trip to London in March. She had been attending celebrations there as the official flagbearer for Commonwealth Day 2020, also meeting Prince Charles at the event.
Oluwaseun, who runs the Stand To End Rape (STER) initiative, remained at an isolation ward in Lagos until last week when she was discharged after recovering from Covid-19.
She spoke to BBC Africa's Grace Ekpu on her plans to fight the stigmatisation of people with Covid-19.
11 Apr 2020