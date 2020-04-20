Underground with a child gold miner in Ghana
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gold mining in Ghana: Going underground with a child miner

Alongside the vast gold fields of Ghana are thousands of illegal mines or "galamsey" where unskilled miners dream of hitting the big time, but it’s dangerous work.

These mines rely mainly on children who abandon an education in an attempt to support their families.

BBC Africa Eye follows the story of Justice Afekey over the course of eight years from when he left school to try and get rich quick, by working in one of these illegal mines.

  • 20 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Turkey’s Ghost Ships