The border separating families

Video

Zeray and Zefer, who live in Ethiopia, are on their way to celebrate the baptism of their child. They are worried that many of their relatives from Eritrea will not make the foot journey across the border.

A war which broke out in 1998 between Eritrea and Ethiopia resulted in the border being closed for 20 years.

It reopened in 2018, but has since closed again, and only informal foot traffic is allowed through.

The border has divided communities and families that live along it.