Africa juggles locust and Covid-19 challenge

Coronavirus in Africa: Locusts add to food security concerns
At a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a number of countries in Africa are also battling locust swarms which are destroying crops.
The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, says that financial grants aim to help those countries in their twofold fight against food insecurity.
"We can't afford that Covid-19 leads to another food crisis caused by Locust-19", the ADB president says.
Produced by Joice Etutu.
23 Apr 2020
