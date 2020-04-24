Media player
Coronavirus in Africa: Tips to improve your mental health during lockdown
Managing your mental health right now can be a challenge - lockdown is tough and the daily news about the Covid-19 pandemic can be depressing.
So BBC Africa asked two experts to share some practical advice.
Produced by Ashley Lime and Helen Grady
Filmed and edited by Gloria Achieng
24 Apr 2020
