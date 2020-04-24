Video

South Africa's president has announced an easing of some lockdown restrictions beginning next month.

But Cyril Ramaphosa warned that most people should remain at home and also urged people to wear masks on public transport.

However at the end of his speech President Ramaphosa struggled while demonstrating how to put on a mask.

It has led to widespread mockery on social media and the hashtags #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge trending on Twitter.