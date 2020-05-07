Video

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Kenya is voluntarily making personal protection equipment in the fight against coronavirus.

The university is locally producing everything from face masks to protective suits. They're now looking into producing ventilators in order to boost the country's critical care capacity.

The World Health Organization has warned that severe disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment is putting lives at risk.

Produced by Isaac Oyombe and Peter Wakaba

Filmed by Jeff Sauke

Edited by Anne Okumu