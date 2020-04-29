'Without our remittances they won't survive'

Media player
Coronavirus: How Covid-19 is affecting remittances to Africa
Global remittances are projected to fall by 20% in 2020, according to a new report by the World Bank.
This decline is expected to have a particularly significant impact in Africa, where migrant workers within the continent alone send remittances in excess of $14bn (£11bn) every year.
Three Africans based in the UK give their thoughts about how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting their ability to send money to relatives back home and what they think needs to be done to solve the problem.
Video producer: Aaron Akinyemi
29 Apr 2020
