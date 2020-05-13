Covid-19 and protecting your child's mental health
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How to protect your child's mental health

With most schools in Kenya closed due to the ongoing pandemic, many children are being home-schooled.

BBC Africa’s children’s programme BBC What’s New? examines the impact of studying from home on children’s mental health, as well as sharing some helpful tips about how parents can help protect their children from feeling anxious.

Produced by Agnes Penda

Edited by Anne Okumu

  • 13 May 2020
Go to next video: The dancing pallbearers who became a morbid meme