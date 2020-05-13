Covid-19 and protecting your child's mental health

Media player
Coronavirus: How to protect your child's mental health
With most schools in Kenya closed due to the ongoing pandemic, many children are being home-schooled.
BBC Africa’s children’s programme BBC What’s New? examines the impact of studying from home on children’s mental health, as well as sharing some helpful tips about how parents can help protect their children from feeling anxious.
Produced by Agnes Penda
Edited by Anne Okumu
