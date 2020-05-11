Lockdown recipes: Learn to cook this Ghanaian soup

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus lockdown recipes: Learn to cook this Ghanaian spinach soup
Fafa Gilbert teaches you how to cook this classic Ghanaian dish with ingredients available during lockdown.
The pandemic has meant many African countries have implemented some form of lockdown.
Fafa Gilbert runs the cooking channel Ndudu by Fafa.
Video producer: Mark Sedgwick
-
11 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-52574505/coronavirus-lockdown-recipes-learn-to-cook-this-ghanaian-spinach-soupRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window