Face masks: How much protection do they offer?

Many countries around the world are urging their citizens to wear face masks in public to protect themselves from coronavirus. This is despite the World Health Organization’s recommendation that they should only be used by medical workers, caregivers and those infected by the virus.

Although medical experts say face masks do not provide effective protection, some countries have made it illegal to appear in public without wearing one. Many people are now using face masks made out of cloth.

The big question is, how much protection do face masks offer and how can you tell an effective face mask from a fake one?

