The Africans 'stuck in quarantine' in China

Video

In the Chinese city of Guangzhou, many members of the African community say they have been discriminated against and forced into quarantine because of their race.

Human Rights Watch has said that other foreign groups in China "have generally not been subjected to similar treatment", and called for an investigation to hold those responsible to account.

The BBC spoke to dozens of Africans in Guangzhou, who said they had been repeatedly quarantined despite testing negative for coronavirus.

The Chinese government denies allegations of racism.

Video produced by Danny Vincent.