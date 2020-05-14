How to become a farmer in just one week

Media player
Benin's farming bootcamp for aspiring entrepreneurs
Farming jobs don't have the best reputation, they’re physically demanding and often poorly paid.
But Agro Bootcamp in Benin is challenging this narrative, by teaching urban professionals how to become profitable farmers in a single week.
The story was filmed in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.
Produced by Francois Wibaux
