Video

There are around 20 national elections scheduled In Africa during 2020.

But with coronavirus thrown into the mix, not everyone is sure they should go ahead.

To make things safer for the public, things like handwashing stations and PPE would need to be considered.

With many countries banning public gatherings and restricting people's freedom of movement, can these votes go ahead?

We asked two experts.

Produced by Helen Grady and Maisie Smith-Walters

Animations by George Wafula