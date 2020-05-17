Massive queues as South Africans wait for food aid

Media player
Coronavirus: South Africans in massive queues for food parcels
Aerial footage has shown massive queues, thought to be miles long, of people waiting for food parcels in Centurion, South Africa.
Around 10,000 bags of maize meal, vegetables, face masks, soap and sanitisers were given out by charity workers on Thursday, to help those struggling in lockdown.
