Homemade online soap opera in lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lockdown: South African actors create a hit online soap opera

With many parts of the world either still in lockdown or only just emerging, one area that could take a while to fully recover is TV production – like soap operas.

But in South Africa, one group of actors took the opportunity of the country's stringent lockdown to start a new, online 'soapie' that they shot themselves at home.

It's now already into its third season and proving popular.

Produced by Christian Parkinson

  • 21 May 2020
Go to next video: 'We have to use who we are to help others'