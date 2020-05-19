Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teranga, a Naples nightclub helping migrants overcome trauma
Yankuba is a young Gambian man who fled repression and made a perilous, life-threatening journey, across land and sea, to Europe.
Once in Naples, he discovered a pernicious climate of racism and a slow and unhelpful immigration system. His only escape is a small underground club in the heart of the city called Teranga.
It provides a rare safe space for migrants to dance and sing away the trauma of their journey to Europe and the discrimination they face in Italy.
-
19 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-52711195/teranga-a-naples-nightclub-helping-migrants-overcome-traumaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window