Coronavirus in Africa: Ghana WW2 veteran in Covid-19 fundraiser
A 95-year-old World War Two veteran from Ghana has set himself the challenge of walking two miles a day for a week to raise money for coronavirus charities.
Private Joseph Hammond was inspired by the video of the UK's Captain Tom Moore who raised millions by walking in his garden.
The money he raises will be used to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 front-line workers and vulnerable veterans in Commonwealth countries.
Produced and edited by Naomi Scherbel-Ball
22 May 2020
