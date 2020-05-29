'If we don't clean, they can't reduce infections'
Cleaning a coronavirus ward: 'They need my support'

Damoah Asare works as a cleaner at a hospital in London.

He has been working on the Covid-19 ward at the Royal Free Hospital in Whitechapel.

After initially being scared of the virus, Damoah now feels prepared and ready to help deal with the pandemic.

