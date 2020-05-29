'If we don't clean, they can't reduce infections'

Media player
Cleaning a coronavirus ward: 'They need my support'
Damoah Asare works as a cleaner at a hospital in London.
He has been working on the Covid-19 ward at the Royal Free Hospital in Whitechapel.
After initially being scared of the virus, Damoah now feels prepared and ready to help deal with the pandemic.
29 May 2020
