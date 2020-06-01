The South African village struggling to stay safe

Media player
Coronavirus: The South African village preparing for Covid-19
The South Africa government is urging people to wash their hands frequently and to practise good personal hygiene to keep Covid-19 at bay, but this is a tall order for thousands of people in rural areas of the KwaZulu-Natal province where water is scarce.
The lack of taps and clean running water has forced people to share dirty streams with animals.
Coronavirus – and the heightened demand for water that it’s brought – has made matters worse.
Produced and edited by Kyla Herrmannsen
Filmed by Thuthuka Zondi
01 Jun 2020
