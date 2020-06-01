The South African village struggling to stay safe

Video

The South Africa government is urging people to wash their hands frequently and to practise good personal hygiene to keep Covid-19 at bay, but this is a tall order for thousands of people in rural areas of the KwaZulu-Natal province where water is scarce.

The lack of taps and clean running water has forced people to share dirty streams with animals.

Coronavirus – and the heightened demand for water that it’s brought – has made matters worse.

Produced and edited by Kyla Herrmannsen

Filmed by Thuthuka Zondi