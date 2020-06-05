Sudan banned FGM - what happens next?

Video

Sudan's new government has banned FGM - female genital mutilation - but this does not mean the practice will disappear overnight. It is deeply embedded in Sudanese culture and is also difficult to talk about.

The BBC's Insaf Abbas discusses some of the long-term work that will need to happen now to ensure the new law can be enforced successfully.

Filmed and edited by Larissa Kennelly

