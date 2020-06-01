The doctor risking his health to combat Covid-19
Coronavirus: The doctor risking his health to combat Covid-19

Dr Jonathan Macauley works as a GP in several rural clinics in South Africa.

However the doctor has sickle cell anaemia, which means that contracting Covid-19 could make him very ill.

Produced by Saidata Sesay.

Edited by Mark Sedgwick.

  • 01 Jun 2020
