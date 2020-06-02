'I wanted revenge for my mum's death'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Monalisa Sibanda: Boxing to protect women from domestic violence
Monalisa says she started boxing to protect herself and other women, after her mother died due to domestic violence.
She hopes to inspire people to better themselves.
Monalisa Sibanda clinched the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) title in 2019, another first for Zimbabwean woman.
She spoke to BBC Africa's women's discussion programme, #TheTheWord.
Video by Sally Boyani, Rashid Abdalla and Anne Okumu.
02 Jun 2020
