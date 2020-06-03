Dr. Lioness: 'My goal is to inspire women in their skin'

Media player
Namibia's doctor by day and rapper by night
Namibia has very few cases of Covid-19 and the country is now gradually easing the lockdown that was imposed in March.
One of the doctors who has been working during this time is Latoya Mwoombola. Along with her day job, she also spends her free time rapping and is know as Lioness.
BBC Africa’s children’s programme, What’s New? Has spoken to her.
Produced by Actu Jeunes and Yvette Twagiramariya
Edited by Gloria Achieng.
03 Jun 2020
