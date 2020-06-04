Two cities, two experiences of life under lockdown

Video

Jabir Shek Ismae from Eastleigh in Nairobi and Aly Uweso Abubakar Salim from Old Town in Mombasa, documented their experiences during the 29 day lockdown and the changes they have had to adjust to in their day to day lives.

Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town neighbourhoods were put under lockdown due to a spike in cases of Covid-19.

Video Producers: Njoroge Muigai, Princes Abumere, Marko Zoric

Filmed by: Jabir Shek Ismae, Najeeb Juma Bhalo and Aly Uweso Abubakar Salim