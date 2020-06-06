Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Safaris go virtual as coronavirus hits tourism
As coronavirus continues to hit the tourist industry, some companies are coming up with new solutions.
Millions usually visit the Kalahari to go on safari. But as lockdown stops people from travelling, technology means people are still able to enjoy the wildlife.
-
06 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window