Safaris go virtual as coronavirus hits tourism
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Safaris go virtual as coronavirus hits tourism

As coronavirus continues to hit the tourist industry, some companies are coming up with new solutions.

Millions usually visit the Kalahari to go on safari. But as lockdown stops people from travelling, technology means people are still able to enjoy the wildlife.

  • 06 Jun 2020
Go to next video: UK zoos at risk of closure