Burundi President dies of a 'cardiac arrest'
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a 'cardiac arrest, the government has announced on Twitter.

After 15 years in power Mr Nkurunziza was set to become a 'supreme guide to patriotism' after he stepped down in August.

Burundi has announced seven days of mourning.

  • 09 Jun 2020