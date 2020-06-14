How sex workers are surviving coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How sex workers are surviving in Uganda and Nigeria
While African governments give aid to their citizens, one group has seemingly been forgotten - sex workers.
These women from Uganda and Nigeria talk about what life is like for them during the pandemic.
Names have been changed to preserve their anonymity.
Produced by Patience Atuhaire, Azeezat Olaoluwa and Maisie Smith-Walters
-
14 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-53013047/coronavirus-how-sex-workers-are-surviving-in-uganda-and-nigeriaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window