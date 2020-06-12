Video

In some African countries there’s simply not enough testing to get an accurate picture of how many people have been infected with coronavirus. In others, governments are reluctant to acknowledge the spread of the virus.

The Tanzanian government has stopped publishing coronavirus case numbers, and insists that the pandemic there is over.

The World Health Organization has warned that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in Africa.

There have been more than 200,000 confirmed cases on the continent but the actual figure is likely to be much higher.

The Tanzanian government was contacted for a response to this report but did not provide one.

Reporter: Andrew Harding

Edited by Christian Parkinson