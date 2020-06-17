'I couldn't let women die in childbirth'

Video

When the Kenyan government announced a dusk to dawn curfew in March, cases of pregnant women either dying or delivering distressed or stillborn babies started emerging.

The crackdown by police on those who flouted the curfew meant that many women were too afraid to seek medical attention.

However, one young doctor decided to fill the gap. Dr Jemimah Kariuki from Kenya's biggest teaching and referral hospital, shared a tweet that went viral.

She invited any pregnant woman who needed to get to hospital during curfew hours to reach out to her and she would do her best to facilitate safe deliveries for them. Since sharing her tweet she has helped scores of women from all over Kenya.

Produced by Esther Akello & Anthony Irungu

Filmed by Eric Mwangi