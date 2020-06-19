'Gender-based violence increasing' in South Africa

Video

South Africa is facing a crisis when it comes to gender based violence – more than 2,700 women were killed last year.

The recent murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule showed that the issue is not going away, and drove protesters into the streets in lockdown.

The BBC’s South Africa Reporter Pumza Fihlani, spent time with the people who are looking for solutions to the problem both before and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Olivia Lace-Evans and Kyla Herrmannsen