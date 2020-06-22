'It takes a lot of strength to be a Nigerian woman'
Video

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Changing women's representation through photography

Visual artist Etinosa Yvonne works with women in rural communities in Nigeria to change the way women are represented in the country.

Her recent work with international charity ActionAid in Abuja captures how women have been affected by the coronavirus.

Video journalist: Adenike Oke

