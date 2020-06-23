Kids recreate Money Heist scenes at home and go viral
Nigeria: Ikorodu Bois remaking scenes from famous videos

The Ikorodu Bois gained notoriety for remaking scenes from famous music videos and Hollywood films.

Scenes from shows like Money Heist were recreated scene by scene by only using household items.

The creative efforts of The Ikorodu Bois have not gone unnoticed. 'The Professor' from Money Heist tweeted, "What an amazing job!!! Congrats!! Thanks a lot for this. You all are the very best".

The Ikorodu Bois have also gained over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Produced and edited by Sarah Tiamiyu

  • 23 Jun 2020
