BLM protesters 'defending my wife Belly's cause'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belly Mujinga: Protesters 'defending my wife's cause' says husband
Belly Mujinga, a black essential worker who died with Covid-19, has become the face of the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK.
The British-Congolese rail worker died on 5 April, a few weeks after an incident when she was reportedly spat at by a man claiming to have coronavirus.
BBC Africa's Joice Etutu spoke to her husband, Lusamba Katalay, to find out what he thinks.
-
24 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-53156486/belly-mujinga-protesters-defending-my-wife-s-cause-says-husbandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window