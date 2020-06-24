BLM protesters 'defending my wife Belly's cause'

Video

Belly Mujinga, a black essential worker who died with Covid-19, has become the face of the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK.

The British-Congolese rail worker died on 5 April, a few weeks after an incident when she was reportedly spat at by a man claiming to have coronavirus.

BBC Africa's Joice Etutu spoke to her husband, Lusamba Katalay, to find out what he thinks.