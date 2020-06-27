Hydroxychloroquine: The story so far

Video

For months, hydroxychloroquine, has been at the centre of much interest as potential preventative measure and for treating patients with Covid-19.

The anti-malarial drug has been promoted by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and by his US counterpart Donald Trump who even claims to have taken it himself for a while to ward off infection.

The ongoing interest in the drug has led to shortages and rising prices which directly impacted those taking the drug already for autoimmune conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

While recent large scale trials have shown that hydroxychloroquine is not effective as a treatment, some countries have continued to promote its use within their healthcare systems.

With so many twist and turns, the question is where do we stand now with hydroxychloroquine?

Produced, edited and presented by Jameisha Prescod

Executive Producers: Miriam Quansah and Marko Zoric