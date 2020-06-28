'Black Arabs are frustrated and want to be heard'
Video

Black Lives Matter: Black Arabs inspired to join anti-racism protests

The death of George Floyd in the US has inspired Black Arabs to protest in their own countries over racism and discrimination.

In Tunisia, critics say racism continues to be ignored.

Produced by Nora Fakim & Anthony Irungu

