How Nollywood is coping with Covid-19

Popularly known as Nollywood, Nigeria's film industry is the world's second largest producer of movies. It employs more than a million people and produces about 50 films every week.

But Covid-19 has led to a halt in film and TV production, costing an estimated tens of millions in lost earnings.

Directors Mildred Okwo and Imoh Umoren and actress-producer Kemi Lala Akindoju explain the pandemic's impact on the industry.

Produced by Aaron Akinyemi and Princess Irede Abumere

Edited by Aaron Akinyemi