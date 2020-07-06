The plant some thought could cure Covid-19
Many people across Africa, including the Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina, had been promoting the use of Lengana to treat the symptoms of Covid-19.

It is a plant commonly used in traditional medicine in Southern Africa.

However, there is no scientific evidence to suggest it is effective in dealing with the illness caused by the coronavirus.

