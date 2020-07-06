Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The plant some thought could cure Covid-19
Many people across Africa, including the Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina, had been promoting the use of Lengana to treat the symptoms of Covid-19.
It is a plant commonly used in traditional medicine in Southern Africa.
However, there is no scientific evidence to suggest it is effective in dealing with the illness caused by the coronavirus.
-
06 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-53225578/coronavirus-the-plant-some-thought-could-cure-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window